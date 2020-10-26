can,-archbishop-frown-at-hijack-of-#endsars-protests

Chris Oji, Enugu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter has expressed concern over the hijack of the End SARS protest by hoodlums.

The same position was also canvassed by the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma.

They said the level of destruction witnessed in the State was alien, stressing that though the protesters had genuine intention, violence was introduced by those who had different intention.

The Archbishop passionately appealed to the youths of Enugu State “to stop vandalization of public and private properties.”

“However we don’t want loss of lives anymore, and so all youths should withdraw to their various homes.

“The Enugu State government is doing much to safeguard lives and properties and so we should not allow anybody to disturb the peace that has long existed in the State,” he said.

Also, CAN in a statement signed by its secretary, Barr. Onuora Okeke quoted the State Chairman of the religious body, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh as saying that peace and security of lives and property have been known as a way of life in Enugu State.

It noted that, “Enugu State has never witnessed this kind of destruction of lives and properties in recent time. While we commend the good intent of the protest, we condemn in its entirety the introduction of violence, killing, looting and destruction of lives and properties as elements in the protest in Enugu State.

“We appreciate the timely intervention of His Excellency, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,

Governor of Enugu State, in addressing the protesters including all residents in Enugu State, and further setting up Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality and other extra judicial killings in the State.

“He has demonstrated commitment in giving all aggrieved persons a clear channel to address their grievances. Let our members so affected explore this channel for justice.

“We urge every religious leader in Enugu State to restrain their members, particularly the youths, from any further protest. 2020 has been a challenging year to all; let us avoid any act that will continue to escalate and worsen the pains and these monumental challenges.

“We sincerely console with those who were affected directly or indirectly by these violence elements introduced in the protest.

“We noted the killings, lootings, destruction of lives and properties and the general atmosphere of unrest in the State.

“The church must rise in prayers against all principalities and forces that do not want us to live in peace. We have to admonish our members to be law abiding and eschew all forms of violence.”