can-big-tech’s-backing-install-biden-in-the-white-house?

Until recently, US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign had offered only random signals as to its position on most of the major technology-related issues in the United States and internationally. But, as the presidential contest has galloped into its final weeks, the picture is coming more into focus – albeit in a totally contradictory way.

On the one hand, there’s now plenty of evidence that many of the best-known names in technology, as well as tech workers as a whole, overwhelmingly support Biden.