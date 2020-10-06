CAN decries drug addiction among Southern Kaduna youths

Our Reporter

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, has decried the rise in drug abuse and addiction among youths in the state.

CAN Chairman, Rev. John Hayab, said on Monday during a victory praise and worship march in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area that the menace of drug abuse was fast eating deep into the fabric of the society.

Hayab said that swift and decisive action must be taken to arrest the ugly trend.

“CAN in Kaduna State is saying no to drug addiction and that’s why we came to Kafanchan.

“We are speaking to pastors, women and youths if there’s anything they can do for us to overcome this because if you are in your senses when an enemy strikes, you will know how to react.

“But when you are drunk and out of your mind, an enemy can even destroy you and you can do nothing; you will not be useful to society neither can you help yourself.”

He said people who take drugs for confidence to fight their enemies, often turn on their families and friends when such enemies are long gone.

“We must preach against drugs in our churches, in our community meetings and everywhere.”

“That is why I am challenging all pastors today; if you don’t speak up against drugs, the problem will only get worse.

“If one gets angry and takes drugs before fighting; once there is no enemy, the next thing he will do is to turn against his family and friends.”

He said CAN would discourage women from selling illicit drink known as Burkutu, by training them on financial literacy and giving them seed capital to start viable small businesses.