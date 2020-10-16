CAN faults President’s nomination of Onochie for INEC job

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Frank Ikpefan, Abuja and Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Mrs. Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mrs. Onochie is the President’s Special Assistant on Social Media.

A statement on Thursday in Abuja by CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said the umbrella Christian body opposed her nomination because of her “unguarded remarks, public insults on credible individuals and the use of vulgar language and unprintable words against people who express their displeasure to some actions and policies of the government of the day, especially, her principal”.

“…We hereby call on the Senate to reject the nomination of Mrs. Onochie as a member of the INEC for these reasons: According to Section 156 (1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) Act No 1, 2010, a member of the INEC ‘shall not be a member of a political party’.”