Can YOU name these classic books?

Can YOU name the classic books from the first sentence? Tricky quiz will put your literary knowledge to the test
- Quiz, by UK-based Nido student, will test your knowledge of classic novels
- Challenge tasks the nation to match the opening line to the author and the title
- So far, the average score is 6/10, but can you achieve full marks?
A 10-question literature quiz promises to put your knowledge of classic novels to the test – and even the biggest of book worms are finding it tricky.
The challenge, created by UK-based Nido Student, tasks the nation with matching the opening line to the author and title.
But despite many of the books being taught in UK curriculum, the average score currently stands at 6/10. So, do you think you can do any better?
A 10-question literature quiz, created by UK-based Nido Student, tasks the nation with matching the opening line to the author and title. Pictured, stock image
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
ANSWERS
1. To Kill A Mockingbird – Harper Lee
2. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – J.K. Rowling
3. Lord of the Flies – William Golding
4. The Great Gatsby – F. Scott Fitzgerald
5. 1984 – George Orwell
6. Pride and Prejudice – Jane Austen
7. Slaughterhouse-Five Kurt Vonnegut
8. Jane Eyre – Charlotte Brontë
9. Of Mice and Men – John Steinbeck
10. Moby Dick – Herman Melville
