World News Can You Stop a Car With Your Hand? By Randall Munroe 3 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 0 Open window, extend arm and your car will slow very slightly. But you’ll need more than a few arms to bring it to a halt. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments