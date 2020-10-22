cancer-patients-show-their-scars-in-campaign-for-savagexfenty

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline

Rihanna has been praised by fans for choosing black cancer patients to model her lingerie brand in a new campaign.

The Barbadian singer and businesswoman took to the Savage X Fenty Instagram account to reveal her brand is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness month with a campaign that also highlights the disparities in the US health care system.

Savage X Fenty will donate up to $250,000 of the proceeds to the Clara Lionel Foundation, a charity founded by the singer in 2012, to help fund cancer research.

The three breast cancer survivors featured, Cayatanita, Ericka and Nykia, have all ‘faced the unfair disparities within the care system due to their age and race’, Savage x Fenty explained, and are ’empowering others within the underrepresented Black Community’ by sharing their stories.

According to a 2012, study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the death rate for African-American women was 41 per cent higher than that of white women, based on data from 2005-2009.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty has been praised for supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a new campaign featuring survivors including Nykia McKenzie (pictured)

Nykia McKenzie, 26, found a lump in her breast last June and was misdiagnosed twice before a third doctor told her she had breast cancer.

She urged young black women to be persistent in ensuring their voices are heard when it comes to their health.

Speaking to CNN Style, she said: ‘Knowing that these images will be seen worldwide means everything to me, mainly because I know now my story is being heard and that my storm was always bigger than me because the triumph is even bigger.

‘I know now that black women will be heard in regards to our health and our healing. I hope these images convey to you all that there’s work to do and that starts with listening to young women who look like me.’

Cayatanita Leiva, 34,(pictured) from California, who was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, turned to blogging while receiving treatment

Cayatanita Leiva, 34, who starred in the Savage X Fenty Volume 2 show, dons a pastel pink bralette with matching bottoms by the brand in the campaign.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, seven years to the day of her cardiovascular diagnosis.

Blogger based in California, discovered there wasn’t much research or funding for the aggressive, triple-negative breast cancer doctors discovered.

Ericka Hart, 34, who also appears in the latest campaign for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, was diagnosed with two different types of breast cancer at the age of 28.

She found support from the black femme and queer communities, as she battled HER2-positive and triple-negative cancer.

Ericka Hart, 34, (pictured) who was diagnosed with HER2-positive and triple-negative cancer, received support from the black femme and queer communities

Opting to go topless for a photo showing the Savage X Fenty 2-piece set, Ericka explained triple-negative cancer doesn’t have many treatments.

She has gained over 453,000 followers on Instagram after openly sharing her experience.

Social media users have praised each of the survivors for their bravery in taking part in the campaign, as each of the stylish pieces they’ve modelled go on sale.

‘I love this so much! I’m currently battling breast cancer and I love seeing these beautiful women who won their fight,’ wrote one.

Another said: ‘I love this brand so much, women everywhere really needed it’

Agreeing, a third added:’Love it. From one survivor to another’

A fourth wrote: ‘Beautiful, powerful and so vulnerable all in one.’