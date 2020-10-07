Cancer-stricken Alex Trebek announces a NHL draft pick in Jeopardy style

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Cancer couldn’t keep Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek from lending a helping hand to the Ottawa Senators for the National Hockey League (NHL) draft.

The iconic 80-year-old host announced Tuesday’s draft pick, providing a clue to help identify Ottawa’s Tim Stützle.

‘With the 3rd pick in the 2020 NHL Draft the Ottawa Senators choose this player,’ the clue read.

Trebek would eventually name Stützle as the answer to the clue, with the clip coming to a close soon after that moment.

Stützle, a center from Germany, was the third-overall pick in the draft. The 18-year-old forward most recently played with Adler Mannheim.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Senators, to Ottawa and to the National Hockey League,’ Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, said in a release.

‘Tim’s acquisition represents yet another core piece in our quest to build momentum towards icing a consistent, elite-level team.’

Trebek, an alum of the University of Ottawa, has been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since last March.