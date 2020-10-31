candice-swanepoel-turns-up-the-heat-as-she-models-a-racy-white-one-piece-for-victoria’s-secret

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

It has repeatedly come under fire for the lack of diversity on its catwalks, but Victoria Secret is trying to shake its unfavorable reputation with its new Christmas campaign.

Plus-size models pose alongside catwalk veterans including Helena Christensen, 51, and Daniela Pestová, 50, as they showcase the retailer’s festive take on its skimpy silk gowns, slinky pyjama sets and barely-there lingerie.

Transgender beauty Valentina Sampaio, who has appeared in other campaigns for the brand, is also photographed modeling the latest designs.

Helena, who was one of the brand’s original Angels, looks sensational in red lace lingerie, styled with a silk robe tied around her svelte waist.

In a second shot she slips into black lace lingerie, paired with a leopard print gown and matching slippers with a black faux-fur trim.

Helena exudes confidence as she sits with one toned arm resting under her chin while offering the camera a coqettish glance.

Helena was one of the original models for Victoria’s Secret and appeared in a 1997 campaign alongside with Tyra Banks, 46, and Karen Mulder, 50.

Plus-size models Candice Huffin and Devyn Garcia are also prominent additions to the new festive launch as the brand endeavours to make their products accessible to customers of all shapes, sizes and ages.

Elsewhere Candice Swanepoel, Alexina Graham, Barbara Palvin, Chanel Iman, Grace Elizabeth, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Solange van Doorn and transgenter model Valentina Sampaio.

Victoria’s Secret has faced a backlash over its lack of diversity with television star Jameela Jamil once branding it a ‘transphobic, fat phobic company that sets out to exclude most women’.

Declining sales figures, shop closures and the cancelling of its high-profile catwalk showcase – amid rumours of trying to create a more ‘evolved message’ – have added to the company’s woes in recent years.

The brand has tried to shake off its image as being outdated and out of touch by hiring a more diverse cast of models, including transgender beauty Valentina Sampaio.

The retailer has been facing stiff competition from newer lingerie brands with more inclusive marketing strategies aimed at women of all shapes, sizes, and skin tones.

Earlier this year it released a campaign showing models from different ethnic backgrounds modelling lingerie for different skin tones but it was branded ‘too little, too late’ by unimpressed customers.

