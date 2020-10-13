CAPPA launches journalism fellowship on trans fats reporting

Stock photo.

Practicing journalists in Nigeria with a knack for writing good reports have been encouraged to apply for the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, Trans Fat Free Nigeria Journalism Fellowship.

The fellowship focuses on ways to eliminate trans-fat from Nigeria¹s food supply chain and journalists are expected to produce investigative reports from an informed perspective and in line with the World Health Organisation, WHO, recommended standards for countries to follow.

ALSO READ: SNF Foods embarks on massive Pan Nigeria sampling for Activa pure vegetable oil

A statement by Adie Vanessa Offiong, Programme Manager, Trans Free Fat Nigeria Campaign, stated that the fellowship intends to build and improve public awareness and world best practices regarding its use as well as other issues relating to it.

It noted: “The journalists are to send in story ideas focusing on the following: Trans fats content in food, trans fats and wellbeing, industry players and food labelling and distinguishing trans-fat enhancing cardiovascular diseases and implications of the treatment of such in Nigeria.

“A team of senior and experienced journalists will critique the entries to pick out the six best.

“The panel will only entertain entries filled out using the link provided in the call.

“Interested applicants would be required to fill out the application via https://cappaafrica.org/journalism-fellowship/.

“Winners will be eligible for a grant of between US$700-US$1,000 each to implement their story ideas within a four-week period.”

It noted that the call ends on October 23, at 5p.m., and that successful candidates will be announced on October 30.

VANGUARD