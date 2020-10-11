Car robbery foiled using advanced telematics solutions

A CAR robbery incident has been foiled with the assistance of an advanced telematics solution by Citrans Telematics Solutions (Citracks), a division of C&I Leasing Plc.

The robbery, involving a Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to C&I Leasing, had taken place in the early hours of Friday September 25th, 2020 around Kurudu, a suburb of Abuja, where it was parked.

With the tracking device that had previously been installed in the vehicle, the Citracks team was notified immediately the vehicle was stolen and the asset was demobilised.

In less than 12 hours, the robbery suspect was apprehended along the Akwanga-Keffi Road, in Nasarawa State, during a stop and search operation conducted by officers attached to the Akwanga Division of the State Police Command.

In a statement, Ruth Nwigwe, Head of Citracks, commended the well-coordinated efforts of the Citracks team as well as the security team at C&I Leasing, and highlighted that the swift response from the Nasarawa State Police Command was timely in recovering the stolen vehicle and capturing the perpetrator.

“Securing our fleet assets and those of our clients are our utmost priority, that is why we are committed to delivering top notch telematics solutions that give businesses real time control and visibility of their assets from any device and location with direct positive impact on their cost savings and more efficient utilization of these assets.

“We are thankful that the Nasarawa State Police Command swung into action immediately the theft was reported and was able to nab the culprit before he made his escape.”

Citracks, a leading telematics solution provider, is partner to two leading global brands in telematics solutions for Land and Marine assets- Galooli (Israel) & Fueltrax (United States).

Using a diverse collection of superior technology, Citracks clients have access to cutting-edge solutions for Fleet Management, Vehicle tracking, Speed limiter, Reverse Camera Alarm Systems, Vehicle Video Surveillance, Generator Intelligence Monitoring, Electronic Fuel Monitoring System (EFMS) installation for Vessels, and Marine Vessel Tracking amongst others.

