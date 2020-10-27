car-thief-sneaks-inside-woman’s-bmw-at-the-carwash

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

This is the moment a sneaky car thief jumps into a woman’s BMW while she is busy using a vacuum in the adjacent car and drives off in it.

The incident was filmed in the city of Creve Coeur in Missouri at around 5pm on Sunday.

In the footage, the woman is seen using a vacuum in a silver car next to her dark blue BMW 335xi.

According to Lieutenant Jeffrey Hartman of Creve Coeur Police Department, the woman had left the car unlocked with the engine running while she was cleaning a neighbouring vehicle.

The thief pictured, got out of the silver Hyundai Elantra, right, before sneaking into the Black BMW 335xi, left

The woman, pictured, left can be seen struggling with the driver’s door of her car as it reverses

The suspect, who was wearing a mask, was able to escape in the high-powered BMW

The suspect’s accomplice managed to get away in this Hyundai Elantra

While she is distracted in the car wash, a man is seen sneaking into her vehicle though the passenger door, before hopping the centre console and starting the engine.

The woman notices and tries to open the car door, but the thief holds her off and manages to reverse away just as a man runs to help her.

The unnamed woman reportedly suffered minor injuries in the car theft and was taken to hospital.

The suspect arrived with an accomplice in a second car described as a silver Hyundai Elantra with the license number NCX6885, according to the police.

The Creve Coeur Police Department said on Facebook: ‘Please see the following updated video clips regarding the motor vehicle theft yesterday afternoon in the 11100 blk of Olive Blvd.

‘The suspect is further described as wearing a maroon jacket, with a bright coloured hooded sweatshirt underneath. He is also wearing black track pants with white trim.’

The police are calling on the public to come forwards with information as the investigation continues.