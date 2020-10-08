Cardi B among celebs to weigh in on vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Cardi B, Kerry Washington and Meg The Stallion were among the celebs to take to social media on Wednesday and give their thoughts on the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence in Salt Lake City.

Cardi B called out Pence for breaking predetermined time rules following last week’s rambunctious battle between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The hip hop star was critical of Pence and debate moderator Susan Page at a point in the debate she felt Pence was able to flout the rules without consequence.

‘Yoooo he violating I don’t like him,’ she said. ‘I DONT LIKE THIS MEDIATOR B**** GOT MY BLOOD PRESSURE HIGH !!!

The I Like It singer added that she was ‘Working but WATCHING’ and that she wished she could attend the debate in person.

Kerry Washington also gave her take on the debate, tagging Pence into a post after he declared during the debate that he was pro-life.

She wrote: ‘I am #prochoice. It’s my body. It’s my life,’ she said. ‘You think Americans have a right to make informed decisions about their masks? I think Americans have a right to make a decision about our uteruses.’

Analogy: Chelsea Handler said that the Democratic candidate represents a step forward

Megan Thee Stallion said that Pence had a ‘disgusting’ response when asked about the Breonna Taylor case

A Twitter user referenced her Scandal character, asking if savvy pol Olivia Pope had prepped a prepared Harris, Washington responded, ‘Nah. @KamalaHarris has been inspiring ME for a loooooong time.’

Gabrielle Union praised Harris on her poise in the political back and forth.

‘Kamala Harris is handing Pence is narrow a** and exposing this administration in such a masterful way…allllll while Pence refuses to follow the rules or tell the truth,’ she wrote. ‘Work of art.’

Megan Thee Stallion said that Pence had a ‘disgusting’ response when asked about the Breonna Taylor case. (The vice president said that while ‘our heart breaks for the loss of any American life,’ he has faith in law enforcement.)

Janelle Monae, Viola Davis, Lily Collins and Jamie Lee Curtis were among the other celebrities to take to social media with reactions to the debate.

Topics in the debate included the coronavirus and its handling from the Trump administration; law enforcement; the economy; and President Trump’s recent refusal to denounce white supremacy.

Viola Davis, Amy Schumer, Ireland Baldwin, Vanessa Bryant, Lily Collins, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monae and Chelsea Handler were among the other celebrities to take to social media with reactions to the debate.

The next presidential debate is slated for October 15, though it was not immediately clear how the event was going to be modified following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

Pence said of the coronavirus, ‘Our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year’

