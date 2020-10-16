Cardi B Reunites With Offset A Month After Filing For Divorce

Cardi B and Offset | Photo Getty

The drama never ends when it comes to Cardi B and understandably so, the reality TV star turned rap sensation always gives fans something to talk about.

About a month ago, the news went viral that the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker was filing for divorce from her husband Offset after three years of marriage.

Just days before submitting the divorce filing, Cardi B shared a cryptic post on social media which hinted that she was done wasting time. The post read: “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.”

The 27-year-old in a bid to shut down rumours that she filed for divorce because Offset cheated explained that her rapper husband did not get anyone pregnant as widely speculated. According to her, she wanted to leave before she got cheated on.

Fans have been left bewildered after Cardi B during an Instagram Live on Tuesday disclosed that she has decided to go back to Offset.

In the video, she said:

“[We’re] just typical two young motherf—ers that got married early. That’s just what we are…. We’re no different than y’all’s dysfunctional ass relationships. I’m just a crazy bitch. One day, I’m happy and the next day I want to beat a n— up and f—n, ‘I’m gonna teach ya ass motherf—n, I ain’t playin’ with you. You’re gonna see. And then it’s like, I don’t know, I just start missing…”

She added:

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” she adds. “And it’s really hard to have no d—. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”

The video is coming days after Cardi had an elaborate birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

Offset who is in the habit of splurging on his wife held nothing back for her big day despite their pending divorce.

He gifted her a Rolls-Royce for her birthday.

The day before her party, Cardi posted a video to Instagram revealing the bright pink billboard she was given on behalf of Kulture. “Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it,” she captioned a video showing off the gift.

The billboard read:

“Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture” and included a picture of the mother-daughter duo both wearing pink outfits with matching sunglasses and purses. The sign was also complete with a pink gift bow that stretched across the side.

At the party itself, the lovebirds were seen getting cozy as they kissed with the former exotic dancer also giving Offset a lap dance.

Offset shared the video on his Instagram page and called the Grammy award-winner his “girl.”

Prior to getting back together, Offset had admitted he misses Cardi.

The comment came after the Migos rapper revealed that he wanted to dye his hair a new color and asked his fans for input on social media. When one person expressed that the rapper looked “stressed out,” Offset responded that the reason had to do with Cardi.

Fans have accused Cardi of being materialistic as why she decided to go back to Offset and she admitted that she does like material things.

She says:

“I do like material things. What do y’all want me to do?”

This is not the first time the “WAP” rapper and Migos rapper have had issues almost ending their relationship.

The pairs’ relationship has been rocked by accusations of Offset’s infidelity from the start. Cardi B and Offset became engaged on October 27, 2017 after Offset famously proposed to her at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia although it was later revealed that they had secretly married a month earlier privately in their bedroom.

Three months after the secret wedding, Offset was at the centre of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumours of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced. The “Press” rapper decided to stay with Offset despite the scandal.

In December 2018, she announced she was calling it quits but like before, they found their way back into each other’s arms.

At this point, it is safe to say fans are no longer surprised about their on and off relationship.