Carpet python tries to EAT a woman in Samford Valley, north-west of Brisbane

Fangs for nothing! Shocking moment a giant three-metre carpet python tries to EAT a brave woman who tried to rescue it from under her car – forcing her to call police when the snake began to squeeze the life out of her
- Reptile lover’s cat cornered a snake under a car in Samford Valley, near Brisbane
- She went to rescue the carpet python but it quickly turned on her
- Police had to be called to uncoil the animal which was wrapped around her leg
By Lauren Ferri For Daily Mail Australia
Published: | Updated:
A brave reptile lover who tried to rescue a rogue snake from under her car was forced to dial triple zero for help when the python coiled itself around her leg.
Queensland Police were called to a home at Samford Valley, north-west of Brisbane, after the woman became entangled with the two to three metre long carpet python.
The woman had been working in her garage at 7pm on October 6 when she noticed her cat had cornered the snake under a car.
A brave reptile lover who tried to rescue a snake from under her car was forced to call the police for help when it coiled itself around her leg
Queensland Police were called to a home at Samford Valley, north-west of Brisbane, on October 6 after the woman became entangled with the 2-3 metre carpet python
The self-confessed snake-lover went to rescue the wild reptile from being attacked but it quickly turned on her.
The carpet python wrapped its tail around the woman’s leg and constricted, prompting her to call emergency services to help her remove the python.
She tried to pull the creature off but it soon became clear it was not keen on letting go.
Footage taken by police shows the woman standing outside her garage with the snake coiled around her leg.
‘The snake is still wrapped around her leg, we are going to attempt removal,’ a female officer can be heard saying.
The woman takes hold of the snake’s head as the police officer unwinds the tail off the leg, admitting the snake ‘didn’t look happy’.
She can be heard telling police that she tried to get the reptile off herself but had no luck.
The woman had been working in her garage at 7pm when she noticed her cat had cornered the snake under a car
The self-confessed snake-lover went to rescue the wild reptile from being attacked but it quickly turned on her
‘If I had a friend over or someone we could have sorted it, I’m so sorry guys I just couldn’t deal with it on my own’ she says.
The woman continues to apologise before one of the officers says it is ‘the most interesting job they have had all day’.
They continue to unwind the snake’s tail off the woman’s leg before she picks him up and walks across the driveway.
When officers offer to help put the snake ‘back into its pen’ that the woman admits it’s a wild reptile.
‘It’s not mine, he’s wild… he’s a wild snake,’ the woman says.
The carpet python wrapped its tail around the woman’s leg and constricted, prompting her to call emergency services to help her remove the python
She tried to pull the creature off herself but it soon became clear it was not keen on letting go
Both police officers are clearly shocked by the revelation.
‘Oh, seriously… so how’d you end up with it?’ one of them exclaims.
‘Rightio…’ the other says.
Footage shows the woman putting the python back into the grass beside her driveway before thanking police.
Carpet pythons can grow up to 3.6 metres in length and is the largest snake found in south-east Queensland.
While they are non-venomous to humans a bite can still cause damage such as deep puncture wounds.
It isn’t until the officers offer to help put the snake ‘back into its pen’ that the woman admits it’s a wild reptile
WHAT IS A CARPET PYTHON?
Carpet pythons are medium sized pythons that can grow up to 3.6m in length.
The average adult carpet python is 2.5m long and is the largest snake found in south-east Queensland.
They typically eat a variety of birds and mammals and is non-venomous to humans.
However a bite to a human by a carpet python can still cause damage, including deep puncture wounds.
Typically carpet pythons like to live in above ground areas such as roofs or wall cavities.
However they have also been found in shrubbery.
Advertisement
Comments