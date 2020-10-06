Casey ‘Quigley’ Goode says her two-week-old son Max is ‘hanging in there’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

By Kelby Vera and Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:30 EDT, 6 October 2020 | Updated: 16:42 EDT, 6 October 2020

American Idol‘s Casey ‘Quigley’ Goode says her two-week-old son Max is ‘hanging in there’ after being infected by coronavirus.

The singer, 32, gave fans an update while sharing some intimate shots of her and baby Max from the hospital on Tuesday.

‘Good morning from me and Max,’ Casey said while letting Max rest in her lap. ‘I think it’s Tuesday and I just wanted to update you and let you know Max is doing good and doesn’t have a fever anymore but he’s still on and off oxygen.’

Update: Casey ‘Quigley’ Goode told fans her two-week-old son Max is ‘hanging in there’ after the baby was diagnosed with COVID-19

On top, she added some text that read: ‘Max is hanging in there. We’ve been isolated here in this room since Saturday am…he is still on and off oxygen but no fever so that’s good ❤️.’

A subsequent post saw her cradling her baby boy’s head while he slept. Though Max – born September 14th – looked serene it was still a scary scene, as the little one had tubes ready to delivery oxygen taped to his face and was surrounded by blinking monitors.

‘Thanks everybody for wishing you well. Thanks for all the good energy.’

Casey – who performs under the name Quigley – first revealed that Max had tested positive last Saturday via social media.

Status: ‘Good morning from me and Max,’ Casey said while letting Max rest in her lap. ‘I think it’s Tuesday and I just wanted to update you and let you know Max is doing good and doesn’t have a fever anymore but he’s still on and off oxygen’

Tough cookie: Though Max looked serene it was still a scary scene, as the little one had tubes ready to delivery oxygen taped to his face and was surrounded by blinking monitors

‘Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am,’ the Minneapolis, Minnesota native said in the caption of the post, explaining the chain of events in the harrowing situation.

‘We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night,’ Goode said, adding her family ‘had confirmation that [Max] was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week.’

Goode said that everything has come as ‘a total shock to us,’ as she’s ‘currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU.’

Goode said medical professionals are treating her as if she’s ‘been exposed’ and is ‘likely positive,’ even though she’s ‘showing no symptoms yet.’

The latest: The American Idol alum revealed her baby son Max has tested positive for coronavirus late Saturday

Devoted mom: Goode said that everything has come as ‘a total shock to us,’ as she’s ‘currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU’

She asked her fans, ‘Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here… but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover.’

Goode said on the social media site that she and her spouse Alex were in Ojai, California on a ‘babymoon’ trip while she was 37 weeks pregnant.

‘As we were making the drive back, I got some alarming blood work results back stating that I had a condition called cholestasis that put me and baby at risk,’ Goode said. ‘We decided to labor at home for a while to see if I could still have my planned home birth but baby’s movements stopped so we decided to go to the hospital.’

Goode went into detail about the series of complications doctors discovered amid the medical procedure, as she was diagnosed with preeclampsia.

Precautions: Goode said medical professionals are treating her as if she’s ‘been exposed’ and is ‘likely positive,’ even though she’s ‘showing no symptoms yet’

Tough time: Casey welcomed the baby last month with her spouse Alex

‘My blood pressure was skyrocketing so they quickly put me on an IV of magnesium to prevent me from having a seizure. I labored for under 12 hours and pushed for about 30 minutes before baby’s heart rate dropped quite low wouldn’t come back up,’ Goode said. ‘My OB got into the room and immediately had to vaccum him out.

‘It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out. They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the’ neonatal intensive care unit.

The baby was under care there for multiple days until being sent home.

Throwback: She was first seen on American Idol’s eighth season in 2009

Goode’s husband Alex also provided an update Sunday, saying that the baby’s ‘fever has come down since being admitted, but he has been put on oxygen as a precaution.’

Alex, who works as a branding and creative coach, asked his followers for kind thoughts amid the family health crisis.

‘We are in good spirits but we could also use some positive vibes,’ he said, ‘so please keep Mad Maxi & Mama Quigley in your thoughts tonight.’