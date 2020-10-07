Cashless society: Ogun discounts 50% on land use charges paid online

Dapo Abiodun

By Juliet Umeh

The Ogun State Government has said it is offering up to 50 percent discount to property owners and residents of the state, who are willing to make online payments on land use charges.

The state government said it has made payment of the Land Use and Amenities Charges very convenient, with its payment online portal or the REMITA platform at government’s stipulated channels or at any commercial bank nationwide.

The state confessed to have deliberately put all demand notices online with unique payment codes, required to effect online payment on its portal or at any commercial bank nationwide.

Official statement from the state, read in part: “We are encouraging our residents and property owners to embrace online payment. All demand notices for Amenity and land use charges are now online The demand notices also have QR Codes for validation of the bill from the Ogun State Government.”

It also stated that “payments made before September, 30, 2020 attracted 50 percent discount, while those made between October 1st and October 31st 2020 will attract 25 percent discount. In the same vein, payments made between November 1 and November 30, 2020 will attract a discount of 10 percent.”

The state also warned that the Land Use and Amenities Charge has no accredited agents and only payments made using the bills payment code and on the REMITA platform will enjoy the applicable discounts.

