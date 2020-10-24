Video “Casualties of Lekki shootings have some questions to answer, how are they there? How long were they there? What kind of characters are they?” -Bola Tinubu By Diallo Francis 12 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 View this post on Instagram "Casualties of Lekki shootings have some questions to answer, how are they there? How long were they there? What kind of characters are they?" -Bola Tinubu . #Jagaban #lekkimassacre #tinubu A post shared by Arrayhan Tv (@arrayhantv) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:55am PDT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments