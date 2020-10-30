cat-owner-loves-to-put-his-feline-friends-into-adorable-costumes

These ‘Cosplay Cats’ have some extremely impressive costumes for Halloween.

Dapper kitties Fawkes, Nak and Pike, have been wearing an array of costumes for the past five years.

They have been dressed as everything from Tolkien’s The Hobbit, Spiderman and John Constantine – with each costume meticulously handmade to fit them perfectly.

The feline muses are dressed by their owner Freyu, the ‘Cat Wrangler of Cat Cosplay’.

Freyu, 37, who does not reveal his real name, began by dressing Nak for Renaissance fairs in Seattle, Washington.

People loved the outfits so much that he started making more costumes, while his fiancée designed the backgrounds for their photo shoots.

One of the cat dressed up as the painter Bob Ross, adding a pop of colour to a relaxing landscape painting

He’s not throwing away his shot! Freyu dressed one of his dapper cats as the first Treasury Secretary of the United States, Alexander Hamilton

Quick! He has a princess to save! Freyu dressed on of the felines as Link from the Legend of Zelda

Freyu said: ‘Nak used to ride around on my shoulders everywhere, and once we put her in a little Jack Sparrow costume for a Renaissance fair.

‘Everyone found it so amazing that I went home and made a dragon outfit, with scales and fully articulating wings.

‘Now we have a whole room dedicated to props from previous costumes, including a whole box full of cat-sized glasses.’

Costumes usually take between between six to 24 hours to make, but some are the result of many days of labor.

Felines, do you copy? This terrifying Stranger Things-inspired costume is sure to be a hit on Halloween

Spidercat, Spidercat! Even the well-known arachnid hero got the kitty treatment with this adorable Spidey costume

Stay away from his teeth! This feline looks terrifying as Count Dracula, a perfect costume for Halloween

Gaming fans will recognize this kitty as Junkrat from the popular game Overwatch. Each costume is handmade

Winter is purring! This cat ‘knows nothing’ dressed as Jon Snow from the popular HBO series Game of Thrones

‘The longest I’ve spent on one outfit was about 200 hours,’ said Freyu.

‘At the start I had to design all the patterns, and sometimes you have to scrap things and start over from scratch.”

Sadly Nak passed away two years ago, but Freyu has continued his tradition with Fawkes and Pike.

Freyu added: ‘We’ve done over 200 costumes so far.

‘Generally, my favorite costumes are the ones I’m working on at the time, because the act of crafting them brings me so much joy.

Freyu, who has a soft spot for gaming, dressed on of the cats as Johnny Silverhand from the Cyberpunk 2077 game

He’s going on a journey! Freyu also dressed the cats as Hobbits, from the J R. R. Tolkien classic The Lord of the Rings

Two of the cats dressed as Merchants from the video game Elder Scrolls.

It’s not Michael Jackson in the music video for ‘Bad,’ but a costume of Vax’ildam from the game Critical role

‘I had a heck of a lot of fun making the recent vampire outfit with the beautiful cape.’

Freyu warns that not just any old feline can wear such elaborate costumes – their cats have been specially-trained for the process.

He said: ‘Our cats don’t mind. It’s all Pavlovian training.

‘You start small with little things that don’t get in the way of their movement and you combine that with a small treat, or playtime, so they associate the items with rewards. It’s been a series of training to get them where they are now.

‘Fawkes is a pro. He knows a series of commands. He will hold poses. He’s the consummate professional.

‘The costumes always have to be comfortable though, otherwise they’ll just reach up and pull them off with their paws. The sizing has to be just right..’

Freyu was also inspired by animes for his costume. Here is a cat dressed as Deku from My Hero Academia

Cute, chubby hobbits! Two of the cats are dressed to look at Frodo and Sam on their way to destroy the ring

The attention to detail is everything. One of the cat dressed as Guilllermo from TV series What We Do In The Shadows

From house cat to dragon master! This feline looks great in his Hiccup costume from How To Train Your Dragon