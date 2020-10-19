Catholic church, Adeboye’s son lead service at #EndSARS protest grounds

Leke Adeboye leading service at Alausa protest ground yesterday



After a week of activities that included processions, speeches, candle night parade, prayer walks, Jumat prayers and vigils, #EndSARS protesters yesterday gathered at the epicentre of the campaign, Lekki tollgate for service.

The service was conducted by Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki. This was after another service was held at the church earlier on Admirality Way, Lekki and protesters had beamed the live service of Pastor Sam Adeyemi on giant screens at the toll plaza.

The tollgate service was led by Most Senior Pastor, Monsignor Pascal. He urged protesters to remain peaceful in their quest for good governance and better policing. He urged to God their heart as they protested and not fellow man.

He also prayed that politicians would also listen to God in their hearts and do the right thing. He urged them to remain focused. Holy communion was served after the sermon.

MEANWHILE, in another location, Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, also led an #EndSARS service at the Lagos State Government House in Alausa, Ikeja.

At the service attended by the Christian faithful, among youths demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country, Leke urged his colleagues to be ready to take over the leadership of the nation.

The cleric’s son also prayed to God to end all the ‘radarada’ (rubbish) in the country. Leke wore a black top branded; ‘My Bible says These Are End Times, We Starting With #EndSARS’.

He said: “This change that we have come for, let it be real change in Jesus name. This reformation, let it be real reformation in Jesus name. Father, end all the ‘radarada’ in our lives in Jesus’ name. End all the ‘radarada’ in this nation in Jesus’ name. And Lord, please prepare us to be able to take over, to be able to take charge in Jesus’ name.

“This is just the beginning of the first chapter. As we are writing the other chapters, please write it with us in Jesus’ name. Soro soke, ko se amin.”

The #EndSARS protests have been taking place across major cities in the country with youths demanding reform of the Nigeria Police Force.