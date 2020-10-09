Catholic priest caught having sex on Church altar

Alleged Priest

By Nwafor Sunday

The story of a Catholic Priest, that was caught having sex with two ladies has of course buzzed the internet and had left concerned Catholics to ask why?

Having sex as a married man is good especially when it gives you the desired pleasure, stress relief and exercise needed.

However, having sex as a priest and of course on the altar of the almighty with two ladies is sacrilegious.

A Louisiana priest was arrested last month for allegedly recording himself having sex with two dominatrices on the altar of his church, Dailymail.co.uk reports.

The Online medium reported that the priest has been identified as Rev Travis Clark, and the women as adult film actress Mindy Dixon, 41, and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng.

The Catholic priest was reportedly caught in the act on September 30 by a passerby who noticed the lights in the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church.

The three were arrested on obscenity charges because they were in view of the public.

Following the arrest, Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was suspended from the archdiocese.

Church law says that when sacred places are violated they must be ‘repaired by penitential rite’ before they can be used again.

After the incident, Gregory Aymond, the archbishop of the New Orleans archdiocese visited the church to perform a ritual to restore the sanctity of the altar, which is the most sacred of church spaces.

Alleged two suspects

Aymond said Monday that Rev Carol Shirima would replace Clark beginning on October 11.

Clark was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. Cheng and Dixon posted bonds of $7,500.

All three could face six months to three years in prison if convicted of obscenity.

