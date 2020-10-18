Catholic priest, pupils drown in Bayelsa flood

Following the flooding of the most part of the state, a Catholic priest, Fr. Francis Ighorurhie, aged 38, reportedly drowned on Thursday night at Kaiama Community in Kolokuma-Opokuma Council of Bayelsa State. Two Primary school pupils also drowned along Goodnews street in Azikoro Town in Yenagoa Council of the state.

It was gathered on Friday that Fr. Francis Ighorurhie, a Missionary of St. Paul (MSP) from Delta State, was until his death the Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kaiama.

A priest, who spoke anonymously, said, “this is a sad moment for us. Father was on his way back from Bomadi in Delta State when he met his untimely death. But for the flood, he could have driven his car straight to his residence instead of parking same by the road.”

“It was as he was walking on the wooden bridge part of which had been submerged that he slipped and got drowned. Those staying at his residence had to raise alarm when they saw his car by the roadside and he was nowhere to be found.

“They however became suspicious when they saw a bag containing some provision floating on the water not far from the bridge. Divers were contracted and his remains were recovered.”

He added that his remains had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State government, yesterday, in a statement, sympathised with residents of the state over the impact of the rising flood, assuring that efforts are underway to mitigate its devastating effects on the people.

The state government, during its Eight Executive Council Meeting, presided over by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stressed that government is aware of the difficulties being experienced as a result of the flood, which has become a perennial problem due to climate change.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Ewhrudjakpo appealed to Bayelsans to exercise patience with the state government over the inconveniences being experienced as a result of the ongoing expansion of the Etegwe roundabout.