Daily News

Cavani agrees two-year deal with Man Utd

By
0
Post Views: Visits 23

MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed to pay veteran Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani £20million to move to Old Trafford.

United opened talks with the 33-year-old former Paris St Germain and Napoli forward during the week after deciding that Borussia Dortmund’s £107million asking price for Jadon Sancho is too rich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: Red-hot Haaland give Dortmund emphatic win

High-level sources at United confirmed on Saturday that negotiations went well and Cavani is now expected to sign a two-year contract worth £200,000-a-week.

Cavani became a free agent after leaving PSG at the end of the season.

Covid-19: Mane tested positive, in isolation

Previous article

Adepoju, Taribo for Obaseki/Shaibu novelty match

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News