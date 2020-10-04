Cavani agrees two-year deal with Man Utd

MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed to pay veteran Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani £20million to move to Old Trafford.

United opened talks with the 33-year-old former Paris St Germain and Napoli forward during the week after deciding that Borussia Dortmund’s £107million asking price for Jadon Sancho is too rich.

ADVERTISEMENT

High-level sources at United confirmed on Saturday that negotiations went well and Cavani is now expected to sign a two-year contract worth £200,000-a-week.

Cavani became a free agent after leaving PSG at the end of the season.