Cavani relishing Manchester United challenge

Our Reporter

MANCHESTER United summer signing Edinson Cavani says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the Premier League and is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic No7 jersey.

Cavani, who left Ligue 1 champions PSG after his contract expired last season, joined United on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal on deadline day with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

He has been handed the No7 jersey previously worn by United greats George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I know that once you’re out on the pitch, the number you have on your shirt has no influence,” the 33-year-old striker told the United website.

“But when you get the chance to pull on the No7 shirt at United… it really is a nice responsibility to have. I hope that I can do it great justice and leave it in as high regard as the many great players who have worn it before me.”

Cavani scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG and departed the French champions as their all-time leading goal scorer. The Uruguayan hopes to have similar success in England.

“It’s right up there with the best leagues anywhere in the world,” he said. “For me that’s a real honour and a new challenge, which really excites me a lot.