Cavani undergoing Man Utd medical

Edinson Cavani is at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex ahead of his Deadline Day move to the club.

Cavani, who is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, is set to sign a two-year deal and will provide some valuable experience to United’s youthful forward line.

The 27-year-old has signed a contract until June 2024, with the option of a further year.

Telles, who was in the final year of his contract at Porto, will now fly to Brazil to join up with the national team.

Cavani and Telles may not be the only two arrivals at Old Trafford on Deadline Day, with United in talks to sign Atalanta winger Amad Traore.

However, a deal is likely to be completed in January instead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also been keen to sign a winger for the entire window and United have been in talks with Barcelona over a loan move for Ousmane Dembele, although Barca and the 23-year-old are understood to prefer a permanent deal.

The move for Dembele came after United’s £91.3m offer Jadon Sancho was rejected by Borussia Dortmund last week.

The Bundesliga side insisted on several occasions that any deal for the England winger had to be completed by August 10 and that their asking price of £108m must be met.

United are also looking at 18-year-old Penarol winger Facundo Pellistri, although the move for the Uruguayan is expected to be one for the future.

As well as incomings, there could also be outgoings from Old Trafford on Monday, with Chris Smalling's return to Roma still on the table.