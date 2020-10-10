Cavani willing to ‘school’ Rashford, Martial, Greenwood at United

Edinson Cavani is ready and willing to impart his wisdom on Manchester United’s young forwards after joining on a free transfer but pointed out it is up to them how much they learn from him.

Cavani, 33, joined United on transfer deadline day after emerging as a surprise target just a few days earlier, despite being released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of June.

United previously appeared set on bolstering their attacking options on the right flank rather than adding a centre-forward, which made Cavani’s arrival even more surprising.

Nevertheless, with Odion Ighalo – back-up to Anthony Martial – struggling for form since the Premier League returned in June, Cavani will be expected to keep the Frenchman, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood on their toes.

Although his final season with PSG was disappointing, scoring four times in 14 Ligue 1 games, Cavani still departed the club as their all-time leading goalscorer.

He has been backed to pass on some of his experience to United’s three main forwards and Cavani is certainly willing, though he feels how much they benefit it is up to them.

When asked if he feels he can help Martial, Rashford and Greenwood with advice, Cavani told United’s website: “Look, I don’t think that there’s any better advice than simply working hard on a football pitch or in a training session, because you don’t win any game by just turning up and walking out on the field.

“You start to win the game during the training sessions, you start to win the game by how you prepare for it. For that you need to start working before the game in the days leading up to it.

“I think you can sometimes, through your ability, demonstrate certain things by example, without even needing to speak, but I think this can depend on each individual and the desire that they have to grow and improve as a player and how much they really want to win and to compete.

“I’m coming here to do my very best, and I’m here to offer a little bit of my experience to the squad, to the manager, and I’m ready and willing to do the very best I can, and to give the best that I can give.

“So, that’s kind of my aim as I arrive here, very keen to make myself available to my team-mates. After that it depends on each individual, what they want to take on board and what they want to leave alone. That’s a bit like how I see football.”

Since Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (432) and Cristiano Ronaldo (416) have scored more goals in Europe’s top five leagues than the Uruguayan (250).

But he faces a fight to become United’s main striker, as the dynamic Martial made the spot his own last season with 17 in the Premier League.

Cavani has been handed a boost in his hopes to establish himself early on, however, as Martial is suspended for United’s next three league matches after the international break due to the red card he received for hitting Erik Lamela in the face in last week’s 6-1 humiliation by Tottenham.

