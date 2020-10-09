Cavani’s arrival ends Ighalo’s Man Utd ‘fling’

Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (R) talks to Manchester United’s Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo after winning the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on March 5, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo would likely sit out the rest of his loan deal at Manchester United following the arrival of Edinson Cavani.

Cavani signed for United from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day and according to Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Uruguay striker has everything United need.

“Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team. His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre.”

“He’ll bring energy, power, leadership, and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals.

“The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward,” said Solskjaer.

Meaning Ighalo would have to work harder to earn a place in the face of competition from Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford.

Cavani will be quarantined for 14 days, which will rule him out of the trip to Newcastle on Saturday, October 17.

Vanguard