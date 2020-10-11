CDC forecasts coronavirus death toll to hit 233,000 by the end of the month

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:06 EDT, 11 October 2020 | Updated: 17:06 EDT, 11 October 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has forecast 233,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of this month with up to 6,800 new fatalities in the last week of October alone.

In a report on its website the CDC writes: ‘This week’s national ensemble forecast indicates an uncertain trend in new COVID-19 deaths reported over the next four weeks and predicts that 2,800 to 6,800 new deaths will likely be reported during the week ending October 31, 2020.

‘The national ensemble predicts that a total of 224,000 to 233,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date.’

The CDC’s national ensemble forecast uses 41 different independent models to create its own prediction. More than 7.7 million Americans have already tested positive for the virus; the death toll stands at 214,573.

The CDC on Sunday reported an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count a day earlier, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

More than 56,000 new cases were reported across the country on Thursday, which is the highest daily spike in infections since the first week of August.

There has also been an uptick in hospitalizations across the country since late September.

Deaths, however, have been trending downwards.

The number of deaths across the country have, on average, been on a downward trajectory now for almost two months.

Deaths are a lagging indicator and can potentially rise several weeks after cases increase.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have hit their highest points recently throughout the Midwest, where the growth in new cases has been the worst in the nation.

South Dakota’s new cases and positive test rates rank at or near the highest in the country. The number of people hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19 reached a new high last week.

North Dakota’s numbers are moving in the wrong direction as it hit new highs for active and newly confirmed cases, as well as hospitalizations.

In Iowa, which has eased most of its earlier coronavirus restrictions, COVID-19 hospitalizations also hit a record high last week.

And in Missouri a White House task force recently listed it in the ‘red zone’ for its high rate of new cases and positive tests. The state also recently hit a new high for hospitalizations.

Wisconsin has become the latest hotspot in the country with the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths surging to record highs in the last month.

Governor Tony Evers activated a 530-bed field hospital just outside Milwaukee as the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Several states in the Northeast are now seeing cases increase after managing to lower the spread following the spring surge.

New Jersey officials say they are bracing for a second wave after recording 1,301 new cases on Thursday – the highest daily toll since May.

New York, the initial epicenter of the US outbreak, has also seen an uptick in cases this month.

The increase promoted Gov Andrew Cuomo to shut down hundreds of businesses and schools in some New York City neighborhoods on Thursday where cases have spiked.

All this comes as President Donald Trump‘s physician has said he is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus – but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

In a memo released on Saturday night, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump met the CDC criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by ‘currently recognized standards’ he was no longer considered a transmission risk.

The diagnosis came as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and other activities. The memo did not declare Trump had tested negative for the virus.

It followed Trump´s first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus. Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon on the South Lawn for a Trump address on his support for law enforcement from a White House balcony.

Trump took off a mask moments after he emerged on the balcony to address the crowd on the lawn below, his first step back onto the public stage with just more than three weeks to go until Election Day.