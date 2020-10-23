celebrities-react-to-donald-trump-and-joe-biden’s-presidential-debate

Kirstie Alley and Megyn Kelly were among the celebrities to praise President Donald Trump claiming he won the second presidential debate while Mark Ruffalo and Alyssa Milano applauded Joe Biden for ‘standing his ground’ as the election looms 12 days away.

Trump and Biden went head to head on the debate stage Thursday night at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee where they clashed on race and healthcare, Trump brought up Hunter Biden’s ‘laptop from hell’, and Biden demanded Trump release his tax returns.

In the contentious debate Trump claimed he was the ‘least racist person in the room’, leading actor Mark Ruffalo to hit back, calling him a ‘liar’ who stokes racial division to ‘tear this country up’.

Kirstie Alley was one of the celebrities claim Trump won the debate saying: ‘GREAT DEBATE!! Good moderator.. GREAT JOB TRUMP!!! Presidential PRESIDENT!!’

Trump and Biden went head to head on the debate stage Thursday night at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee to make their final points just 12 days before the election

Mark Ruffalo praised Joe Biden for his performance in the debate where he ‘spoke the Truth with grace and poise and stood his ground against every one of Trump’s lies’

Alyssa Milano praised Joe Biden as a ‘proven leader’ and said he won the debate, arguing ‘on COVID alone, he has a better response than POTUS’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly declared Trump the winner of the debate calling him ‘substantive, on-point, well-tempered’, saying Biden ‘wasn’t a force at all’

Actor George Takei, who played Captain Sulu in Star Trek, also praised Biden for being ‘very clear, capable and focused’

Plenty of celebrities took issue with Trump’s claim that he’s the ‘least racist person in the room’.

Actress Yara Shahidi tweeted: Can we take a second to acknowledge that Trump said to Kristen Welker…A BLACK WOMAN…that he’s the least racist person in the room.’

Will & Grace actress Debra Messing tweeted: ‘He can’t help it. Racism oozes from every cell. #TrumpIsARacist.’

Biden brought up how in the last debate Trump told the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by’, instead of denouncing white supremecy, but he stumbled and accidentally said the ‘Poor Boys’ instead of the Proud Boys.

Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Amber Rubbin tweeted: ‘Whether he called the “Proud Boys” the “Poor Boys” accidentally or on purpose, he was right.’

Author Mollie Hemingway said: ‘Biden just called Trump Abraham Lincoln and called the Proud Boys the Poor Boys. I think it might be time to call it a night for him.’

Scrubs actor Zach Braff tweeted: ‘I wish Trump would stand back and stand by.’

Mark Ruffalo said: ‘Trump is a liar, Biden is an honorable man who raised his boys on his own after his wife was killed in a car accident’. Alyssa Milano praised Joe Biden as a ‘proven leader’

Trump claimed in the debate he’s the ‘least racist person in the room’, leading Ruffalo to hit back saying: ‘Trump has used race to repeatedly tear this country up. He won’t condemn Nazis he didn’t condemn White Nationalists and he has told the racist Proud Boys to, “Stand By”‘

Comedian Walter Kamau Bell shared this meme about Trump’s reaction when asked about racism

Trump took several jabs at Joe Biden’s family, honing in on Hunter Biden’s international business dealings, accusing the family of being corrupt.

Alyssa Milano slammed the president for attacking Biden’s family rather than his policy saying: ‘Trump can’t attack Biden so he attacks Biden’s family. It’s disgusting.’

Trump was quick to bring up the ‘laptop from hell’ that allegedly contain e-mails that purportedly implicate Biden in his son Hunter’s business deals during his time as Vice President, according to a New York Post report last week.

Biden vehemently refuted that report on the debate stage saying: ‘I haven’t taken a single penny from any country whatsoever.’

But some celebrities, like singer Joy Villa, were dubious. She tweeted: ‘Biden is 100000% corrupt.’

Some noted that Trump cut down his interruptions that impeded the last chaotic debate in September.

Taxes were a hot issue in the debate where Biden denigrated Trump for failing to give up his previous tax reports, prompting a slew of celebrities to demand the president share his tax returns with the public

A&E Networks correspondent Elizabeth Vargas noted: ‘so far President Trump is far more disciplined than he was in the first debate.’

Many Hollywood and literary figures ripped into the president for his performance.

‘This debate is a much easier watch than the last one, but still not easy,’ Andrew Yang, who ran in the Democratic primary, tweeted.

‘Man. There are political differences and then there is the grotesquerie that is Donald Trump. He is racist, ableist, classist and terrible. If you don’t vote for Biden on 11/3 really never talk to me again,’ author Roxane Gay tweeted.

Comedian Sarah Silverman joked that the debate should have been much shorter

Author Don Winslow tweeted: ‘So much for the mute button’ noting how Trump and Biden repeatedly tried to speak over each other

Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Amber Rubbin shared this meme when moderator NBC News Kristen Welker refrained from using the mic mute button

Dana Loesch the former spokesperson for the National Rifle Association praised Trump claiming he won the debate ‘indisputably’

Writer Roxane Gay slammed Trump as ‘racist, ablest, classist and terrible’

Trump continued his ongoing narrative that ‘New York City is dead’ accusing Biden of trying to worsen the coronavirus pandemic if he initiated new lockdowns and restrictions to curb the virus that has infected more than 8million in the US.

Comedian Samantha Bee tweeted: ‘He thinks New York is a ghost town because every time he’s here all he hears is “Booo.”‘

The View host Joy Behar tweeted: ‘New York is not your wonderful city. New Yorkers hate you’

Actress Aisha Tyler hit back when Trump slammed New York as a ghost town saying: ‘New York doesn’t liek you either, bro. Take your S*** and go’

Singer Aubrey O’Day bashed Trump for saying Michigan has some of the cleanest water in the US, even as Flint, Michigan suffered a massive water crisis where their supple was contaminated with lead