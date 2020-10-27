chad-on-our-electricity-grid?

Kazeem Shamsudeen

SIR: Nigeria, a country with a proven record of poor power supply both for citizens and critical infrastructure, is contemplating connecting Republic of Chad to its national grid. This new policy direction is currently being hatched by the Federal Government through the government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ministry of Power and the Chadian Ministry of Energy. This was disclosed by the TCN through its official Twitter handle on Sunday October 25 alongside pictures taken at the meeting.

This new policy contemplation is unreasonable in the light of recent challenges facing power generation and distribution in Nigeria. The total power generation fell to 3,474.5MW on Sunday from 3,776.5MW on Saturday according to data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator. The number of plants on the national grid that did not produce any megawatts rose to 11 as of 6am on Sunday from 8 on Saturday. The idle plants were Geregu II, Sapele II, Alaoji, Olorunsogo II, Omotosho II, Ihovbor, Gbarain, Ibom Power, AES, ASCO and Trans-Amadi. Out of the total of 27 plants connected to the National grid, only 16 are currently generating megawatts. Experts say that Nigeria needs about 20,000 megawatts of electricity to enable the economy grow rapidly. It is so sad that we present these embarrassing figures in our power generation output side by side our failure to distribute at optimum generation capacity. Nigeria currently exports electricity to three neighbouring countries namely, republics of Niger, Benin and Togo. These countries also take significant chunk of the meager power generated in the country.

Although it is understandable that we operate on agreements which bring in regular payments and also allow us unfettered territorial access to River Niger and other continental rivers that we share with our neighbours, it is still unreasonable to give priority to the electricity needs of other countries over and above the national need. And at a little above 3000MW generating capacity, it is totally unreasonable to enter into further exporting agreements which serve to put into jeopardy, our national interest. Although this new policy contemplation is at the behest of the Chadian government when it made a request that Chad be connected to the national grid, Nigeria should perhaps weigh the options correctly at a time like this. This is a terrible time for Nigeria that is experiencing the threat of another economic recession after just coming out of one. Effects of Covid-19 lockdowns are still taking toll on the economy and there is palpable fear of breakdown in law and order due to the aftermath of the suppressed EndSARS uprising. With many properties under wanton destruction, there is little hope of improved power generation in the coming days.

Kazeem Shamsudeen,

Lagos.