Chairperson of Trump’s party tests positive for COVID-19

The Chairperson, U.S. Republican National Committee, Ms Ronna McDaniel, has tested positive to COViD-19 and is recovering at home in Michigan, the party announced on Friday.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the chairwoman was tested for the virus.

“On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive.

“She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday,” Fox News quoted spokesman of the party, Steve Guest, as saying.

The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump, who is the party’s candidate in the Nov. 3 presidential election, and his wife, Melania, tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

He added: “We will get through this TOGETHER!”, the president tweeted on Thursday night.

Melania also tweeted that she and her husband were feeling good, and were quarantining at home as “too many Americans have done this year”.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS (President of the United States) and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements.

“Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together,” she wrote.

Following the president’s tweet, his doctor, Sean Conley, released a statement saying the first couple was doing “at this time”.

“They plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Conley said.

The Former Vice President and Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have sent in words of encouragement and prayers for the First Family.

World leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Muhammadu Buhari and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have also wished them well.

(NAN)