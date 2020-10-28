champions-cup-draw:-connacht-drawn-with-pat-lam’s-bristol-and-simon-zebo’s-racing

The newly formatted Champions Cup draw has Connacht welcoming former coach Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears and Simon Zebo’s Racing 92 to The Sportsground in December and January.

Leinster will play home and away against Montpellier and the Northampton Saints while Munster must overcome Clermont Auvergne and Harlequins. Dan McFarland’s Ulster squad will face Gloucester and Toulouse.

“The exact dates of the Heineken Champions Cup pool stage fixtures and the Challenge Cup preliminary stage fixtures, including venues, kick-off times and TV coverage, will be announced as soon as possible following consultation with clubs and EPCR’s partner broadcasters,” tournament organisers EPCR stated.

“The four highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals which will be played over two legs, and the clubs ranked from number five to number eight in each pool will qualify for the round of 16 of the Challenge Cup.”

The final is due to take place in Marseille on May 22nd 2021, but that venue was already abandoned in 2020 due to Covid-19.

EPCR attempted to explain their convoluted new system: “Each tier contained six clubs with Tier 1 made up of the number one and number two ranked clubs from each league, and Tier 2, the number three and number four ranked clubs from each league, and so on.

“Starting with Tier 1, the clubs were either drawn or allocated into either Pool A or Pool B so that each pool contained 12 clubs with no clubs in the same tier from the same league in the same pool.

“The key principles regarding the pool stage fixtures are that clubs will only play against opponents in the same pool, and clubs from the same league cannot play against one another.”

2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup

Pool A (with opponents in brackets)

Bordeaux-Bègles (Dragons, Northampton Saints)

Leinster (Montpellier, Northampton Saints)

Wasps (Dragons, Montpellier)

Bath (La Rochelle, Scarlets)

Edinburgh (La Rochelle, Sale Sharks)

RC Toulon (Sale Sharks, Scarlets)

La Rochelle (Bath, Edinburgh)

Sale Sharks (Edinburgh, Toulon)

Scarlets (Bath, Toulon)

Dragons (Bordeaux-Bègles, Wasps)

Montpellier (Leinster, Wasps)

Northampton Saints (Bordeaux-Bègles, Leinster)

Pool B (with opponents in brackets)

Exeter Chiefs (Glasgow Warriors, Toulouse)

Lyon (Glasgow Warriors, Gloucester)

Ulster (Gloucester, Toulouse)

Bristol Bears (Clermont Auvergne, Connacht)

Munster (Clermont Auvergne, Harlequins)

Racing 92 (Connacht, Harlequins)

Clermont Auvergne (Bristol Bears, Munster)

Connacht (Bristol Bears, Racing 92)

Harlequins (Munster, Racing 92)

Glasgow Warriors (Exeter Chiefs, Lyon)

Gloucester (Lyon, Ulster)

Toulouse (Exeter Chiefs, Ulster)

2020/21 season weekends

Round 1: December 11th-13th

Round 2: December 18th-20th

Round 3: January 15th-17th

Round 4: January 22nd-24th

Quarter-finals, 1st leg: April 2nd-4th, 2021

Challenge Cup Round of 16: April 2nd-4th, 2021

Quarter-finals, 2nd leg: April 9th-11th, 2021

Challenge Cup quarter-finals: April 9th-11th, 202

Champion & Challenge Cup Semi-finals: April 30th- May 2nd, 2021

Finals (at Stade Vélodrome, Marseille) – Challenge Cup: May 21st, 2021; Champions Cup: May 22nd, 2021