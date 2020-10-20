champions-league:-nigerian-stars-gun-for-glory-as-group-stage-kicks-off

At least three clubs with Nigerian players on their books will be in action Tuesday night as the UEFA Champions League Group stage officially gets underway.

Only three Nigerians; John Mikel Obi, Finidi George, and Kanu Nwankwo have gone all the way to win the prestigious Champions League trophy.

While it is difficult to say if that number will increase at the end of this present campaign, one can only hope the country’s ambassadors will do well enough with their respective teams, as they seek glory in the world’s most prestigious club football competition.

PREMIUM TIMES takes a look at the Nigerians in the run for glory in the group phase of this season’s Champions League.

Emmanuel Dennis

In Group F, Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis is determined to make an impact for his Belgian team, Club Brugge.

Dennis grabbed the headlines last season with some breathtaking performances; including bagging a brace in Club Brugge’s 2-2 away draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old has promised to replicate his superlative performances as Club Brugge start out against Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

“I always score against the big teams,” Dennis told Het Nieuwsblad.

Dennis bagged an assist in Brugge’s 1-1 draw at Standard Liege at the weekend.

The Nigeria international could feature as a striker against the Russian champions following the absence of Michael Krmencik.

“I can play there if I have to. But I am not a striker. Put that in large letters above your interview. I am a flank player. ”

For many, Dennis and his Club Brugge teammates have a decent chance in Group F where they are grouped along with Borussia Dortmund and Lazio.

Odion Ighalo

After the earlier excitement that greeted his loan move from China to Manchester United, not much has been heard from the former Super Eagles star, who has been battling for playing time with the Red Devils.

With his latest loan spell expected to expire in January, Ighalo is not expected to be available if the Red Devils go all the way in this competition.

The 31-year old has never played in the group stage of the Champions League and would be glad to at least break that jinx before his impending return to China.

Thankfully, Man United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer has given Ighalo reasons to be optimistic; having said in his pre-match conference that the Nigerian striker is a very important member of the Manchester United squad despite the reduced playing time.

Ighalo is included in United’s 21-man squad for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League matchday one tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Super Eagles striker has so far made just three appearances for Solskjaer’s side in all competitions this season but is yet to score.

Azubuike Okechukwu

Unfortunately, the former Nigeria U-23 captain is nursing an injury and remains doubtful for his Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, who are making their first-ever appearance in the Champions League.

Besides Azubike’s injury, things are not looking generally well with Istanbul Basaksehir

After winning the Turkish Super Lig for the first time in their history last season, the club have made a disastrous start to defending their title this season and are presently in the relegation zone.

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Trabzonspor was their first win of the season after three defeats and a draw, prior to the weekend’s desperately-needed victory.

The chances of Istanbul Basaksehir first against last season’s semi finalist, RB Leipzig on Tuesday night and thereafter against other Group H opponents PSG and Manchester United, does not allow for any optimism except the unthinkable happens.

Zaidu Sanusi

After his impressive debut with the Super Eagles in the international friendly games against Algeria and then Tunisia, the defender will be hoping for a breakout season with the Portuguese giants.

Sanusi is a greenhorn in the Champions League but the potential of the 23-year old saw Porto splashing out the big bucks to bring him over to bolster their options in the backline.

While Sanusi may not be guaranteed a large chunk of playing time, the antecedents of Porto in the Champions League and their present strength should make one pencil them for progress beyond this group stage.

Porto will be starting with a difficult trip to England to face Manchester City before they confront other Group C opponents in Olympiacos and Marseille.

Frank Onyeka

Another debutant with the Super Eagles, the exciting midfielder will want to make the most of the big stage the Champions League offers.

Onyeka and his FC Midtjylland worked their way through the qualifiers before landing in the group stage of the Champions League.

The 22-year old played all four games in the qualifiers and has one goal to his name.

Though he is doubtful for the group opener against free-scoring Italian side Atalanta on Tuesday, Onyeka is expected to play a pivotal role in the campaign of FC Midtjylland in the Champions League.

The Danish club, who are in Group D, would have to be at their best to not finish last in this group that also has former champions Ajax and Liverpool.