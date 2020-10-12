Chaos as Pupils Are Chased Home From School by Teachers

Following a seven-month COVID-19 induced hiatus, school pupils who resumed on Monday were chased home by their teachers.

The school teachers under the aegis of the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT said the reason for chasing pupils was because Area Council Chairmen in the territory have refused to implement the national minimum wage as well as payment of arrears.

Pupils of LEA Primary School, Kubwa which also houses the Junior Secondary School, Kubwa, had been chased out of their classrooms from as early as 8am. Only junior students were allowed in, as Secondary school teachers had been paid by the FCT Administration.

Earlier in September, Chairman of the Union, Stephen Knabayi had directed members not to resume work whenever schools were reopened. He said while the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has commenced the payment of the new minimum wage, the six Area Councils in the territory who are saddled with the payment of primary school teachers have refused to budge.

The FCTA had on October 8 slated the reopening of schools in the territory for Monday, October 12, announcing the cancellation of Third Term and equally warning private schools against demanding fees for the cancelled term.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who gave the directives at stakeholders meeting in Abuja, however, added that all boarding schools would be reopened a day earlier.

