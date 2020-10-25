character-of-saints

A saint is always bold and not afraid of the devil and his agenda. “The wicked flee when no man pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion” (Proverbs 28:1). An evil man does not have peace. He lives in perpetual fear, but a righteous man will forever be gallant in Christ. A saint is courageous not to follow the world’s lifestyle. When friends and families try to influence a child of God against God’s Will, he will be confident to stand firm in Christ the solid rock, to say no to worldliness.

A saint must have a contrite heart. “For all those things has my hand made, and all those things have been, said the LORD: but to this man will I look, even to him that is poor and of a contrite spirit, and trembles at my word” (Isaiah 66:2). Having a contrite heart is the ability to atone for doing something wrong, feeling of remorse or guilty for one’s sin, or feeling sorry. David sinned against God, but he felt sorry immediately he knew his fault and he obtained God’s mercy. It doesn’t matter how great the sins you have committed are, the Lord will forgive you, only if you feel remorse for your acts.

Saints are highly devoted, enabling the word of God to spread effortlessly. They are highly responsible to God and the House of God. If they are absent, their absence is greatly felt, due to their high commitment. They remain faithful, loyal and steadfast to God’s Word. Only the chosen and the faithful will be opportune to reign with Christ.

Saints always fear God. “There was a certain man in Caesarea called Cornelius, a centurion of the band called the Italian band, A devout man, and one that feared God with all his house, which gave much alms to the people, and prayed to God always” (Acts 10:1-2). A man who fears God will obey His commandments. God wants you to be a blessing to others. How many lives have you touched? Are you a sorcerer, idolater, adulterer, fornicator, liar, bearer of false witness, backbiter or murderer? Jesus is beckoning to you to forsake the evil works of your hand and follow Him today.

Finally, a Saint must be humble. “Likewise, you younger, submit yourselves to the elder. Yes, all of you be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility: for God resists the proud, and gives grace to the humble” (1 Peter 5:5). Humility is required in the life of a Saint. It attracts more souls to the Kingdom of God. Do have a blessed week.



