Charlamagne Tha God credits Trump with ‘actually talking to young Black male voters’ in election

By Charlotte Mitchell For Mailonline

Published: 07:11 EDT, 22 October 2020 | Updated: 07:35 EDT, 22 October 2020

Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God has credited President Donald Trump with attempting to reach young black male voters, a group he said ‘never gets courted’ during election campaigns.

The influential 42-year-old radio host said Democratic Party marketing tended to speak to the interests of older black men, assuming that all other black people will share their concerns.

‘When it comes to those black people you see who maybe [are] showing support for Trump, I just think because Trump is actually talking to young Black male voters,’ he said.

‘He’s directing ads towards them. They are a group that, you know, never gets courted. I mean, black people don’t get courted either as a whole, but that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men and they think that everyone else in the black community, the black family is supposed to fall in line … they think the rest of us all speak the same language.

‘So Trump is targeting young Black males. And promo ad and marketing, it works.’

Influential radio host Charlamagne Tha God has acknowledged the Trump campaign’s efforts to reach young black male voters, saying the group is ‘never courted’ during election campaigns

Charlamagne Tha God tells Don Lemon “Trump is actually talking to young black male voters, he’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted.” pic.twitter.com/w1Xpi7Za8R — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 21, 2020

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, said the Democratic Party has long targeted older black voters, mistakingly believing that all members of the black community share their concerns

The Breakfast Club host, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, had been asked about prominent black men endorsing or seeming willing to work with Trump during an appearance on CNN on Tuesday.

Rapper 50 Cent has indicated his support for Trump in social media posts, while his fellow actor and rapper Ice Cube has partnered with the Trump campaign on its Platinum Plan to benefit black Americans.

Before acknowledging the Trump campaigns efforts to reach young black male voters, Charlamagne said he ‘didn’t like’ the narrative that the support of prominent black men could tip the scales in Trump’s favour, saying it was problematic ‘because if Trump wins, they’re about to turn this into a “Black men are the reason why Trump is in office.”‘

Rappers and actors 50 Cent (left) and Ice Cube (right) have shown support for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election on November 3

The radio host has previously criticised Joe Biden’s assertion that Donald Trump is America’s ‘first racist president’, noting that 12 previous presidents had owned slaves and saying Trump was just the most ‘overtly’ racist

During the interview, he told anchor Don Lemon that he himself wasn’t ‘necessarily voting for Joe Biden’ but was interested in voting for Kamala Harris.

‘I believe she’s a political change agent, exactly the leader this country needs to lead us in the future. If she’s not, I’ll just be wrong,’ he said.

‘I’m just so tired of old white male leadership in politics.’

Charlamagne has praised Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris as a ‘political change agent’, saying he believes she is ‘exactly the leader this country needs to lead us into the future’

Charlamagne has criticised some of the comments Democratic candidate Joe Biden has made on race during his campaign.

In fact, Biden’s now infamous comment to black voters that: ‘If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,’ was made in an interview with the radio host in May.

Biden later apologised for the controversial remark after a huge backlash.

Two month’s later, Charlamagne crowned Biden ‘Donkey of the Day’ for claiming Trump was America’s ‘first racist president.’

‘I really wish Joe Biden would shut the f up forever,’ he said on his radio show before pointing out that 12 former presidents had owned slaves.

While he acknowledged that Trump was more overtly racist than previous presidents, he called Biden’s claim ‘a lie that relinquishes America of all responsibility of its bigotry’.