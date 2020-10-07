World News Charpentier and Doudna’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry Honors a Revolution By Walter Isaacson 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 0 With Crispr, two scientists turned a curiosity of nature into an invention that will transform the human race. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments