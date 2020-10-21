chelsea-defender-to-buhari:-stop-killing-people-you’re-supposed-to-protect

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has weighed in again on the ongoing protests in Nigeria against police brutality in the country.

Rudiger who is one of the earliest international football stars to lend his support to the protests in Nigeria said he is totally shocked with the sad turn of events that has seen a lot of peaceful young protesters being killed by security agents.

The German football star accused President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Nigerian Army of gross violation of the human rights of their citizens even as he likened the style of governance in the country to the military and nothing democratic.

The 27-year old on his verified Twitter account wrote: “After my short statement about Nigeria already last week I’m now even more shocked about how the situation there has got more and more out of control.

“This saddens me so much. This has absolutely nothing to do with democracy.

“It is more like a military rule and it’s a violation of human rights at the highest order. President @mbuhari and the Nigerian Army, stop killing peaceful young protesters.

“Stop killing the people you are supposed to protect.”