Chelsea hammer Crystal Palace 4-0

Agency Reporter

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at home in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell marked his league debut for the Blues by scoring a goal and creating another for fellow defender Kurt Zouma before Jorginho sealed the win with two penalty kicks.

Crystal Palace had stifled Chelsea in a goalless first half but Chilwell punished them for a rare defensive error, firing home from close range in the 50th minute.

That was after Mamadou Sakho fluffed a clearance, allowing Cesar Azpilicueta to line up across.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 66th minute when the visitors failed to clear a corner-kick.

Zouma rose above everyone else in the box to meet a cross by Chilwell and send a header past Vicente Guaita.

Jorginho made sure of the win when he converted two penalty kicks in the space of five minutes late in the game.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard will be as happy with his team’s first clean sheet of the season as the four goals they scored.

Lampard made six changes to the team which salvaged a 3-3 draw after being 3-0 behind at West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Four of them were at the back as he gave league debuts to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and left-back Chilwell.

(Reuters/NAN)