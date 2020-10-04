Daily News

Chelsea’s Bakayoko undergoes Napoli medical before loan move

By
0
Post Views: Visits 36

Bakayoko, the midfielder is gearing up for his third temporary move in as many seasons, this time to the Stadio San Paolo Photo: GOAL

Chelsea’s French international midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived in Rome on Sunday for a medical ahead of a loan move to Napoli, according to multiple media reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco, having played for AC Milan during the 2018-2019 season, then coached by Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Bakayoko, who joined Chelsea in 2017 after three seasons with Monaco, will undergo medical tests in the Italian capital before a one-season loan move.

Napoli are expected to take on two million euros ($2.3 million) of the player’s annual 3.5 million salary, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Bakayoko, who has one cap for France, will join up with his new teammates on Monday morning.





No comments yet

Election Updates: Biden Campaigns, Cautiously

Previous article

[Updated] IGP bans FSARS, other police tactical units from patrols, stop-and-search duties

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News