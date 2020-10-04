Chelsea’s Bakayoko Undergoes Napoli Medical Before Loan Move

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 19, 2018 Chelsea’s French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko looks on during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England. Oli SCARFF / AFP

Chelsea’s French international midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived in Rome on Sunday for a medical ahead of a loan move to Napoli, according to multiple media reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco, having played for AC Milan during the 2018-2019 season, then coached by Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Bakayoko, who joined Chelsea in 2017 after three seasons with Monaco, will undergo medical tests in the Italian capital before a one-season loan move.

Napoli are expected to take on two million euros ($2.3 million) of the player’s annual 3.5 million salary, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Bakayoko, who has one cap for France, will join up with his new teammates on Monday morning.

