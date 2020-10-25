cher-commands-attention-in-a-glitzy-jacket-as-she-campaigns-for-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris

By Natasha Hooper For Mailonline

Published: 07:39 EDT, 25 October 2020 | Updated: 09:45 EDT, 25 October 2020

She made fashion history with her iconic ensembles in the 70s and 80s.

And Cher used her impeccable dress sense to draw attention on Saturday, as she campaigned for presidential candidate, Joe Biden, and vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, at an early vote rally.

The singer, 74, looked sensational as she grabbed the mic and took centre stage at a shopping centre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cher emphasised her slender silhouette with a sparkling metallic jacket which perfectly complemented her silver manicure.

The singing superstar paired her jacket with slim-fitting black trousers, a printed tee, and a glittery sequin scarf that wrapped around her neck.

She styled her iconic raven tresses in a loose wave, and rocked a flawless make-up look as she showed her support for the democratic politicians.

Cher isn’t scared to voice her political opinions, as she branded current president, Donald Trump, a ‘nutjob’ and claimed ‘soon he’ll shoot someone on 5th Avenue,’ in February, after he after he granted clemency to political allies then declared himself ‘chief law enforcement officer’.

The entertainer made the claims in a tweet where she shared a Washington Post article that detailed Trump’s decision to pardon 11 people.

She said online: ‘Tired Of Hearing Ppl Say “THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED,” Every time The “[nut] Job In Chief” Steps Over a Line That’s NEVER Been Crossed.

‘SOON The Crazy Fk Will Shoot Someone on 5th Ave,& Say “I Could Have Done this Before,I Just Chose Not To.”‘

The star appeared to be referencing Trump’s comment from his 2016 campaign trail when he joked about what he could get away with when it comes to his devoted following.

Fearless: Cher isn’t scared to voice her political opinions, and branded current president, Donald Trump, a ‘nutjob’ and claimed ‘soon he’ll shoot someone on 5th Avenue,’ in February

Shock: The entertainer made the claims in a tweet, as she shared a Washington Post story about Trump granting clemency to political allies then declaring himself ‘chief law enforcement officer’

Cher said of Donald Trump (pictured in 2019): ‘Tired Of Hearing Ppl Say “THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED,” Every time The “[nut] Job In Chief” Steps Over a Line That’s NEVER Been Crossed’

He said at the time: ‘I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.’

In contrast, the Believe singer is an advocate for Joe Biden, and is campaigning in both Arizona and Nevada this weekend to garner support for the upcoming 2020 election.

She recently attended a virtual LGBTQ-themed fundraising event for the democratic candidate, which raised over $2 million.