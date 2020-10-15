International News

Cher presents Billboard Icon Award to ‘music legend and friend’ Garth Brooks at Billboard Awards

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Post Malone earned the most nominations, with 16, and took home a total of nine awards

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Travis Scott

Lil Nas X came in with 13 nominations

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers – WINNER 

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk – WINNER

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran 

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid – WINNER

The Weeknd

Janet Jackson was nominated for Top R&B Tour. In 2018 she won the coveted Icon Award

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid – WINNER

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone – WINNER

Travis Scott

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Florida Georgia Line got two nominations 

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco – WINNER

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

J Balvin has five nominations

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny – WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle – WINNER

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ – WINNER

Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’

Khalid ‘Free Spirit’

Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Taylor Swift ‘Lover’

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’

Chris Brown ‘Indigo’

Khalid ‘Free Spirit’ – WINNER

Summer Walker ‘Over It’

Beyonce has two nominations for R&B

Top Country Album

Kane Brown ‘Experiment’

Luke Combs ‘What You See Is What You Get’ WINNER

Maren Morris ‘Girl’

Thomas Rhett ‘Center Point Road’

Morgan Wallen ‘If I Know Me’

Top Latin Album

J Balvin & Bad Bunny ‘Oasis’ – WINNER

Farruko ‘Gangalee’

Maluma ’11:11′

Romeo Santos ‘Utopía’

Sech ‘Sueños’

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music ‘Victory: Recorded Live’

Casting Crowns ‘Only Jesus’

Hillsong United ‘People’

Skillet ‘Victorious’

Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’ – WINNER

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’

Shawn Mendes and Camila  Cabello’s ‘Señorita is up for two awards

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Blake Shelton ‘God’s Country’

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’ – WINNER

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber ‘I Don’t Care’

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER

Lil Tecca ‘Ran$om’

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’

Post Malone ‘Wow.’

Panic! At The Disco has three nominations

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons ‘Bad Liar’

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker ‘I Think I’m Okay’

Panic! At The Disco ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It’ – WINNER

Twenty One Pilots ‘Chlorine’

Twenty One Pilots ‘The Hype’

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee ‘Close To Me’ – WINNER

Illenium & Jon Bellion ‘Good Things Fall Apart’

Kygo x Whitney Houston ‘Higher Love’

Marshmello ft. Chvrches ‘Here With Me’

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish – WINNER 

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Top Male Artist 

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers – WINNER

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco 

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Billie Eilish is nominated in 12 categories

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo – WINNER

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS – WINNER

Billie Eilish

EXO GOT7

Ariana Grande 

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid – WINNER

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Lizzo earned 11 nominations

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker – WINNER

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Roddy Ricch 

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B – WINNER

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown got nods in three categories

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris – WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait – WINNER

Top Rock Tour

Elton John – WINNER

Metallica

The Rolling Stones 

The Rolling Stones got two touring nominations

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers – WINNER

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West – WINNER

Kanye West earned nine nominations in Christian and Gospel categories

Top Soundtrack:

‘Aladdin’

‘Descendants 3’

‘Frozen II’ – WINNER

‘K-12’ by Melanie Martinez

‘The Dirt’ by Mötley Crüe 

Top Rap Album

DaBaby ‘Kirk’

Juice WRLD ‘Death Race For Love’

Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – WINNER

Roddy Ricch ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’

Young Thug ‘So Much Fun’ 

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers ‘III’

Slipknot ‘We Are Not Your Kind’

Tame Impala ‘The Slow Rush’

Tool ‘Fear Inoculum’ – WINNER

Vampire Weekend ‘Father of the Bride’

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii ‘Tim’

The Chainsmokers ‘World War Joy’

Illenium ‘Ascend’

Marshmello ‘Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set’ – WINNER

Alan Walker ‘Different World’

Marshmello has three nominations

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin ‘Long Live Love’

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers ‘Goshen’

William McDowell ‘The Cry: A Live Worship Experience’

Sunday Service Choir ‘Jesus Is Born’

Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’ – WINNER

Top Streaming Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER  

Lil Tecca ‘Ran$om’

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’ 

Top Radio Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Jonas Brothers ‘Sucker’ – WINNER

Khalid ‘Talk’

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber ‘I Don’t Care’ 

Top R&B Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Doja Cat & Tyga ‘Juicy’

Khalid ‘Talk’ – WINNER

Lizzo ‘Good As Hell’

The Weeknd ‘Heartless’

Dan + Shay are up for four awards, including their collaboration with Justin Bieber

Top Country Song

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber ‘10,000 Hours’ – WINNER

Maren Morris ‘The Bones’

Old Dominion ‘One Man Band’

Blake Shelton ‘God’s Country’

Morgan Wallen ‘Whiskey Glasses’ 

Top Latin Song

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin ‘China’

Bad Bunny & Tainy ‘Callaita’

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow ‘Con Calma’ – WINNER

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny ‘No Me Conoce’

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA ‘Otro Trago’ 

Top Christian Song

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser ‘Raise A Hallelujah’

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West ‘Nobody’

Lauren Daigle ‘Rescue’

For King & Country ‘God Only Knows’ – WINNER

Kanye West ‘Follow God’ 

Top Gospel Song

Kirk Franklin ‘Love Theory’

Kanye West ‘Closed on Sunday’

Kanye West ‘Follow God’ – WINNER

Kanye West ‘On God’

Kanye West ‘Selah’ 

Lauren Daigle is up for two awards

