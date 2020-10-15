Cher presents Billboard Icon Award to ‘music legend and friend’ Garth Brooks at Billboard Awards

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Post Malone earned the most nominations, with 16, and took home a total of nine awards

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Travis Scott

Lil Nas X came in with 13 nominations

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers – WINNER

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk – WINNER

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid – WINNER

The Weeknd

Janet Jackson was nominated for Top R&B Tour. In 2018 she won the coveted Icon Award

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid – WINNER

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone – WINNER

Travis Scott

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Florida Georgia Line got two nominations

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco – WINNER

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

J Balvin has five nominations

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny – WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle – WINNER

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ – WINNER

Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’

Khalid ‘Free Spirit’

Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Taylor Swift ‘Lover’

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’

Chris Brown ‘Indigo’

Khalid ‘Free Spirit’ – WINNER

Summer Walker ‘Over It’

Beyonce has two nominations for R&B

Top Country Album

Kane Brown ‘Experiment’

Luke Combs ‘What You See Is What You Get’ WINNER

Maren Morris ‘Girl’

Thomas Rhett ‘Center Point Road’

Morgan Wallen ‘If I Know Me’

Top Latin Album

J Balvin & Bad Bunny ‘Oasis’ – WINNER

Farruko ‘Gangalee’

Maluma ’11:11′

Romeo Santos ‘Utopía’

Sech ‘Sueños’

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music ‘Victory: Recorded Live’

Casting Crowns ‘Only Jesus’

Hillsong United ‘People’

Skillet ‘Victorious’

Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’ – WINNER

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s ‘Señorita is up for two awards

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Blake Shelton ‘God’s Country’

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’ – WINNER

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber ‘I Don’t Care’

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER

Lil Tecca ‘Ran$om’

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’

Post Malone ‘Wow.’

Panic! At The Disco has three nominations

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons ‘Bad Liar’

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker ‘I Think I’m Okay’

Panic! At The Disco ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It’ – WINNER

Twenty One Pilots ‘Chlorine’

Twenty One Pilots ‘The Hype’

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee ‘Close To Me’ – WINNER

Illenium & Jon Bellion ‘Good Things Fall Apart’

Kygo x Whitney Houston ‘Higher Love’

Marshmello ft. Chvrches ‘Here With Me’