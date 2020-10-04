Chevron Nigeria to reduce workforce by 25 percent

Chevron Nigeria Limited

By Festus Ahon

CHEVRON Nigeria Limited, CNL, operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and CNL (the NNPC/CNL JV) together with its affiliates, Friday said it would reduce its workforce by 25 percent across the various levels of the organization in Nigeria in the light of the changing business environment.

CNL in a statement by General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn said the company would, however, continue to evaluate opportunities to improve capital efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Brikinn said: “In this process, the company will be streamlining its workforce and improving service delivery and overall performance at all levels”, adding that “the aim is to have a business that is competitive and have an appropriately sized organization with improved processes.

“This will increase efficiency and effectiveness, retain value, reduce cost, and generate more revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria. According to him, the new organizational structures will, unfortunately, require approximately 25 percent reduction in the workforce across the various levels of our organization.

“It is important to note that all our employees will retain their employment until the reorganization process is completed”, saying “CNL supports the Federal Government in its objectives and efforts to build a prosperous Nigeria.

“In the area of employment generation, the company has several social investments which are helping to provide employment for thousands of Nigerians, clarifying that “there are no plans to migrate Nigerian jobs outside the country.

“We have prospects for our company in Nigeria; however, we must make the necessary adjustments in light of the prevailing business climate; and we need everyone’s support to get through these tough times stronger, more efficient and more profitable, in order to sustain the business.

“CNL is in alignment with both its Joint Venture partners, the NNPC, and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on this process; and we are actively engaging our workforce to ensure they understand why this is being done.

“We will continue to consistently engage all relevant stakeholders, including the leadership of the employee unions as we continue this process of business optimization.

“At CNL, the welfare and safety of our workforce is one of our highest priorities. Making changes to the organization is never easy for anyone that will be impacted, but it is necessary to improve our ability to remain competitive in Nigeria. Reducing the cost and improving the efficiency of our operations is critical to generating more revenues for the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

