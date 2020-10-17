Breaking News

Chidi Imoh, Israel Adesanya, Okocha, Izamoje make sports icon list

One of Nigeria’s greatest sprinters of all time, Chukwudi ‘Chidi’ Imoh, former Super Eagles team captain, Austin Okocha, Nigerian-born, New Zealand based Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Israel Adesanya and Sports journalist and pioneer owner of sports radio station in the country, Dr Larry Izamoje were among the 60 sports icons released in Abuja yesterday.

Chidi Imoh won an Olympic silver medal in the 4 x 100m relay at Barcelona ‘92 Olympics. He also won a silver medal in the 100 metres at the 1986 Goodwill Games, finished behind Ben Johnson and ahead of Carl Lewis.

Okocha was in the all-conquering Super Eagles squad that dazzled the world at USA ’94 FIFA World Cup as well as Atlanta ’96 Olympics.

On his part, Dr Izamoje pioneered specialised sports radio in the country when he launched his Brila FM radio station in Lagos in 2002. The station now has branches in Kaduna, Abuja and Onitsha.

Another media man that made the list is the legendry sportscaster, Ernest Okonkwo who died 30 years ago. He made commentaries on radio a delight in his lifetime.

The remaining icons comprise of the usual suspects. Members of the Super Eagles teams of 1980, 1994, Atlanta 1996 as well as track and Field and boxing dominated the list that was unveiled during the celebration of Nigeria’s most outstanding sports icons of the last sixty years.

The event took place at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja yesterday.

According to a press release from the media aide to the Nigerian sports minister, the icons will have their pictures on display for 60 days.

According to the votes cast to pick the stars through various platforms, mercurial Super Eagles players like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Amuneke of the famed 1994 and Atlanta 1996 Dream Team were selected by a wide spectrum of Nigerians.

Also selected are the 1980 Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s maiden Nations Cup on home soil with team captain Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami listed individually.

Emmanuel Okala and Mudashiru Lawal were also picked as symbols of the 1980 Green Eagles.

The Golden Eaglets of 1985 that paraded the likes of Nduka Ugbade, Victor Igbinoba and coached by Sebastian Brodricks – Imasuen were also recognised.

Nigerian first Olympics medallist Nojeem Maiyegun, first individual gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa and Mary Onyali were listed.


Also on the list are legendary footballer, Tesilimi Balogun, Sunday Bada, Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Samuel Igun as well as world boxing champions Horgan Kid Bassey and Dick Tiger.

Most of the selected icons were either Olympic medallists or winners at the Commonwealth Games.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Moshood Abiola and Chief Adebutu Kesington among others also made the icons list as sports philanthropists.

Below are the names of the unveiled 60 Sports Icons


1. Chioma Ajunwa


2. Mary Onyali


3. Jighere Wellington


4. Odion Aikhoje


5. Duncan Dokiware


6. Austin Okocha


7. Kanu Nwankwo


8. Feyisetan Are


9. Blessing Okagbare


10. Garba Lawal


11. Lucy Ejike


12. Falilat Ogunkoya/Atlanta 96 Women’s 4x400m Quartet


13. Sunday Bada/Sydney 2000 Men’s 4x400m Quartet


14. Football Dream Team, Atlanta 1996 Olympics


15. Emmanuel Amunike


16. Chika Chukwumeriji


17. Davidson Ezinwa


18. Odunayo Adekuoroye


19. Modupe Oshikoya


20. Peter Konyegwachie


21. Olusoji Fasuba


22. Nduka Ugbade/Sebastine Broadricks Emasuen/1985 GOLDEN EAGLETS


23. Hogan Bassey


24. Dick Tiger


25. Samuel Peters


26. Barcelona 92′ quartet (Men’s 4x100m Relay)


27. Funke Oshonaike


28. Segun Odegbami


29. D’Tigress


30. Segun Toriola


31. Roland Ezuruike


32. Mayegun Nojeem


33. SAM IGUN


34. Israel Adesanya


35. Super Eagles 1994


36. Olumide Oyedeji


37. Blessing Oborududu


38. Tompraba Grikpa


39. Chidi Imoh


40. Christian Chukwu


41. Ajibola Adeoye


42. Stephen Keshi


43. Atanda Musa


44. Muda Lawal/Emmanuel Okala/Green Eagles 1980


45. Daniel Amokachi


46. Rashidi Yekini


47. Teslim Thunder Balogun


48. Perpetual Nkwocha


49. Super Falcons


50. Power Mike


51. Flora Ugwunwa


52. Lauretta Onye


53. Sam Okwaraji


54. Nduka Odizor


55. David Izonrite


56. Chief MKO Abiola


57. Dr. Larry Izamoje


58. Mazi. Ernest Okonkwo


59. Alh. Aliko Dangote


60. Chief Sir Kesington Adebutu

