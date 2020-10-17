Chidi Imoh, Israel Adesanya, Okocha, Izamoje make sports icon list

One of Nigeria’s greatest sprinters of all time, Chukwudi ‘Chidi’ Imoh, former Super Eagles team captain, Austin Okocha, Nigerian-born, New Zealand based Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Israel Adesanya and Sports journalist and pioneer owner of sports radio station in the country, Dr Larry Izamoje were among the 60 sports icons released in Abuja yesterday.

Chidi Imoh won an Olympic silver medal in the 4 x 100m relay at Barcelona ‘92 Olympics. He also won a silver medal in the 100 metres at the 1986 Goodwill Games, finished behind Ben Johnson and ahead of Carl Lewis.

Okocha was in the all-conquering Super Eagles squad that dazzled the world at USA ’94 FIFA World Cup as well as Atlanta ’96 Olympics.

On his part, Dr Izamoje pioneered specialised sports radio in the country when he launched his Brila FM radio station in Lagos in 2002. The station now has branches in Kaduna, Abuja and Onitsha.

Another media man that made the list is the legendry sportscaster, Ernest Okonkwo who died 30 years ago. He made commentaries on radio a delight in his lifetime.

The remaining icons comprise of the usual suspects. Members of the Super Eagles teams of 1980, 1994, Atlanta 1996 as well as track and Field and boxing dominated the list that was unveiled during the celebration of Nigeria’s most outstanding sports icons of the last sixty years.

The event took place at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja yesterday.

According to a press release from the media aide to the Nigerian sports minister, the icons will have their pictures on display for 60 days.

According to the votes cast to pick the stars through various platforms, mercurial Super Eagles players like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Amuneke of the famed 1994 and Atlanta 1996 Dream Team were selected by a wide spectrum of Nigerians.

Also selected are the 1980 Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s maiden Nations Cup on home soil with team captain Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami listed individually.

Emmanuel Okala and Mudashiru Lawal were also picked as symbols of the 1980 Green Eagles.

The Golden Eaglets of 1985 that paraded the likes of Nduka Ugbade, Victor Igbinoba and coached by Sebastian Brodricks – Imasuen were also recognised.

Nigerian first Olympics medallist Nojeem Maiyegun, first individual gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa and Mary Onyali were listed.



Also on the list are legendary footballer, Tesilimi Balogun, Sunday Bada, Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Samuel Igun as well as world boxing champions Horgan Kid Bassey and Dick Tiger.

Most of the selected icons were either Olympic medallists or winners at the Commonwealth Games.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Moshood Abiola and Chief Adebutu Kesington among others also made the icons list as sports philanthropists.

Below are the names of the unveiled 60 Sports Icons



1. Chioma Ajunwa



2. Mary Onyali



3. Jighere Wellington



4. Odion Aikhoje



5. Duncan Dokiware



6. Austin Okocha



7. Kanu Nwankwo



8. Feyisetan Are



9. Blessing Okagbare



10. Garba Lawal



11. Lucy Ejike



12. Falilat Ogunkoya/Atlanta 96 Women’s 4x400m Quartet



13. Sunday Bada/Sydney 2000 Men’s 4x400m Quartet



14. Football Dream Team, Atlanta 1996 Olympics



15. Emmanuel Amunike



16. Chika Chukwumeriji



17. Davidson Ezinwa



18. Odunayo Adekuoroye



19. Modupe Oshikoya



20. Peter Konyegwachie



21. Olusoji Fasuba



22. Nduka Ugbade/Sebastine Broadricks Emasuen/1985 GOLDEN EAGLETS



23. Hogan Bassey



24. Dick Tiger



25. Samuel Peters



26. Barcelona 92′ quartet (Men’s 4x100m Relay)



27. Funke Oshonaike



28. Segun Odegbami



29. D’Tigress



30. Segun Toriola



31. Roland Ezuruike



32. Mayegun Nojeem



33. SAM IGUN



34. Israel Adesanya



35. Super Eagles 1994



36. Olumide Oyedeji



37. Blessing Oborududu



38. Tompraba Grikpa



39. Chidi Imoh



40. Christian Chukwu



41. Ajibola Adeoye



42. Stephen Keshi



43. Atanda Musa



44. Muda Lawal/Emmanuel Okala/Green Eagles 1980



45. Daniel Amokachi



46. Rashidi Yekini



47. Teslim Thunder Balogun



48. Perpetual Nkwocha



49. Super Falcons



50. Power Mike



51. Flora Ugwunwa



52. Lauretta Onye



53. Sam Okwaraji



54. Nduka Odizor



55. David Izonrite



56. Chief MKO Abiola



57. Dr. Larry Izamoje



58. Mazi. Ernest Okonkwo



59. Alh. Aliko Dangote



60. Chief Sir Kesington Adebutu

