chief-diepreye-alamieyeseigha’s-fifth-memorial-service[pictures]

Pictures from late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha’s fifth memorial service in Amassoma community, weekend.

The former Bayelsa State governor, Alamieyeseigha, died in 2015, at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Rivers State.

He was born on November 16, 1952 in Amassoma, Ogboin North Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha’s widow, Margaret(left); Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State(right) and others, at Alamieyeseigha’s graveside during his fifth memorial service in Amassoma.

VANGUARD

Related