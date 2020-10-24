chile-to-hold-referendum-on-rewriting-pinochet-era-constitution

Chile’s 40-year-old, dictatorship-era constitution has divided citizens into those who credit the charter with laying the foundation for robust economic growth and those who criticize it for undercutting efforts to improve social conditions.

Now, voters will decide whether to change their Magna Carta. On Sunday, Chile holds a referendum on whether to start the two-year process of writing a new constitution, which President Sebastián Piñera hopes will calm the country and restore the stability shattered by protests that began last year over discontent with the status quo.

At stake are the fundamental rules governing the nation of 18 million people and the future of one of Latin America’s most successful economies that is at its most tumultuous period since its return to democracy in 1990. Public trust in Chile’s institutions—from political parties to the courts—has collapsed amid violent clashes between police and protesters that started last October and picked up again just this past week. The global coronavirus pandemic has further battered Chile’s economy.

“Our democratic institutions are disgraced and discredited like never before,” said Andrés Velasco, a former Chilean finance minister. “I see this process almost like a new beginning, like a second birth.”

Mr. Piñera, a conservative billionaire, has said the country needs a constitution that unites Chileans while maintaining market protections, whether by writing a new one or modifying the current charter. Members of his Chile Vamos coalition are split on backing a new constitution.