Chilean Protesters Burn Churches, Loot Stores Ahead of Constitutional Referendum

Protesters in Chile’s capital torched two churches, looted stores and clashed with police in a spasm of violence a week before a referendum on whether to ditch a dictatorship-era constitution.

Television images from Santiago on Sunday showed masked protesters filming with their smartphones and cheering as the spire of the burning La Asunción church crashed to the ground. Demonstrators also set fire to San Francisco Borja church, which dates from the mid-19th century.

The city’s archbishop and the government of President Sebastián Piñera condemned the attacks, which also included the looting of a supermarket and other stores.

“This is an expression of brutality,” said Interior Minister Víctor Pérez, who added that police were deployed to protect Santiago’s subway, a frequent target of vandalism. “Today we must lament the violent acts, but we will confront them.”

Marking the anniversary of the start of last year’s mass antigovernment protests, about 25,000 people, some holding large banners calling for a new constitution, congregated Sunday in Plaza Italia. The square was the focal point of last year’s protests, which threw one of Latin America’s most stable and prosperous nations into disarray, leading to more than 30 deaths and billions of dollars in damage as hotels and supermarkets were trashed nationwide.