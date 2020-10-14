China Airlines crew spot person in a jet pack flying at an altitude of 6,000 feet near LAX 

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:24 EDT, 14 October 2020 | Updated: 18:40 EDT, 14 October 2020

A China Airlines crew member has reported seeing someone in a jet pack flying at an altitude of 6,000 feet near LA International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The crew member spotted the individual around seven miles northwest of the airport about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the FAA said.

An air traffic controller overseeing airline approaches also reported seeing what appeared to be a person in a jet pack at around 6,500 feet and warned a commercial pilot who was just about to land at the airport.

The FBI and LAX officials are both investigating the sightings, in what marks the second incident of an individual in a jet pack crossing into the airport’s flight path in just over a month.

The FAA alerted local law enforcement to Wednesday’s sighting and both the aviation authority and LAX officials are now investigating the incident.

Sources told the LA Times the FBI is also investigating the sighting.

This marks the second reported sighting of a person in a jet pack flying close to the California airport in the last six weeks.

Back on August 29, two commercial pilots on separate flights with American Airlines and Jet Blue Airlines both communicated sightings to the watch tower on the ground at around 6:45 p.m.

The American Airlines pilot alerted the LAX control tower that the plane had just passed a ‘guy in a jet pack’ just 300 yards to the left of the aircraft and at the same altitude.

‘Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,’ the pilot said in the call.

‘American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?’ the tower operator asked.

The pilot replied: ‘Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude.’

The Jet Blue pilot soon after told the tower: ‘We just saw the guy pass us by in the jet pack.’

The control tower then warned another aircraft about the individual.

‘Only in LA,’ the air traffic controller said.

Federal authorities are investigating this incident.

