China Wants to Screen You for Coronavirus—and Your Frozen Fish

Many countries around the world are screening people at their borders for the coronavirus. China is also inspecting incoming frozen fish.

Since June, when Covid-19 cases emerged at a market for seafood, meat and vegetables in Beijing, Chinese authorities have identified imports of refrigerated and frozen foods as a potential culprit. A dramatic case for caution is playing out now in the city of Qingdao, where officials are testing roughly 11 million residents for the coronavirus after an outbreak they say is linked to two…